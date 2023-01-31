Transcorp to Add 240MW to National Grid 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity will soon receive additional boost as Transafam Power Limited is expected to add 240Mega Watts this year 2023, the parent company, Transcorp Group has announced.

President of Transcorp Group, Owen Omogiafo, who spoke yesterday, at the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated GT20 in Afam, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, disclosed that the Transafam Power was generating 188MW.

She said the company took over the plant at 48MW of power generation and in less than a year and nine months it had grown it to 188MW out of the 966MW installed capacity.

Omogaifo regretted that inadequate gas supply has been a major challenge in the power sector and which has also affected free generation of power to Nigerians. She added that despite the challenge the Transcorp Group had made good success in power sector.

“All over the world, transformation is powered by power. Our first investment on power was Ughelli power plant in 2013, when we acquired it was 160MW but as we speak we are generating over 600M and we are contributing very strongly to Nigeria’s power sector.

“And it is the success of that investment that encouraged us to invest in Afam power plant despite the challenge of gas supply.

“It’s on record that we recovered Afam V GT20 on September last year. We have added another 188MW to the national grid. We took over this plant at 48MW of power generation and in less than a year and nine months we have grown it to 188MW out of the 966MW installed capacity.”

“We have we have four more gas turbines ready to operate as soon as we have gas. Discussions are on with stakeholders for gas to be provided.

“I have just been informed that we are heading to Afam III fast power which is aerodynamics technology which is expected to bring additional 240MW this year”.

According to the Transcorp Group president, the company’s target is to be leader in the power sector space.

“When we started we were looking at 25 per cent, we have invested billions. It’s a very expensive venture”.

She added: “We are looking ahead and we want to build local capacity. Before now to repair a gas turbine you will have to fly abroad but now, we have built and commissioned our own clean room for the maintenance of these turbines.

It about fulfilling purpose ,which is improving lives and transforming Africa.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Transafam Power Limited, Vincent Ozoude, said the company had saved capital flight by building its own “clean room” for the repair and maintenance of gas turbines’ components.

“We have just inaugurated the generator clean room to repair gas turbines. We use the facility to repair generator rotors that will help us minimize the timeline of getting generator rotors out of the country to repair and then bring them back to Nigeria.

“We have saved the cost, time, logistics, labour and capacity development by having this clean room here”, Ozoude added.