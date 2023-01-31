Police Arrest 28 Suspected Criminals in Nasarawa





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command arrested no fewer than 28 suspected criminals in the month of January, 2023, the state Commissioner of Police(CP), Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, has disclosed.

He stated this while briefing the press on achievements of the Nasarawa State Police Command in Lafia.

According to the CP, seven suspected kidnappers were arrested in the January month under review.

He said 16 suspected armed robbers, three cow thieves and two motorcycle snatchers were equally arrested, while four vehicles and three firearms were as well recovered from some the suspected criminals during the command’s operations across the state.

Speaking when parading the 28 suspected criminals at the state Police Command headquarters in Lafia, CP Baba asserted that, the state Police Command under his leadership would not relent but increase efforts to audaciously clamp down on the criminals until they were subjugated.

“We appeal to all the good people of Nasarawa State to count on us and avail us credible information that will help to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the state,” CP Baba said.