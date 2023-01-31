  • Tuesday, 31st January, 2023

Niger Decries Fuel Scarcity, Vows to Sanction Hoarders

Nigeria

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government on Tuesday decried the fuel scarcity in Minna, adding that its attendant high prices is artificial and has therefore vowed to sanction hoarders of the commodity. 

The state government has also set up a committee to monitor the distribution and sale of the commodity across the state.

Of recent, most fuel stations in Minna and environs have been without fuel, while those dispensing to motorists sell at between N350 and N500 per litre, as black marketers continue to exploit the masses. 

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, made available to newsmen in Minna, said the committee “will ensure strict compliance with the approved allocation to filling stations in the state and retail prices for PMS”.

Matane explained that the people of the state had grappled with difficulties occasioned by the artificial scarcity and arbitrary pricing of PMS, hence the need for government to take drastic action with a view to ameliorating the situation.

Matane threatened that government will deal decisively with any filling station not dispensing its allocation and those selling above the approved pump prices of petrol in the state.

He revealed that members of the committee were drawn from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), security agencies and government officials.

