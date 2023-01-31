I’ve No Plan to Sue IG or Anyone Else, Says Oyinlola

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has denied reports on some social media platforms that he has threatened to sue the Inspector-General of Police for an alleged refusal to punish communications giant, MTN, over the role of the company in his removal as governor in 2010.

The former governor said he had since moved on with his life and had no plan to drag anyone, including the Inspector-General, to court over a matter that was more than ten years old.

He added that any statement or other document on the matter did not receive his approval or endorsement.

Oyinlola therefore called on members of the public to ignore any report purporting or suggesting that he is interested in or threatening to take further action on the matter.