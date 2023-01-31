Family Homes Estate Commissioned by Buhari for Low Income Earners  

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially commissioned the Family Homes Estate in Darmanawa, Kano state for low-income families.

The ceremony which took place on Monday 30th January 2023 marks a new beginning for four hundred and sixty nine families including civil servants, traders, and other low-income beneficiaries in the state.

The President commissioned the estate alongside the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; the Board Chairman of Family Homes Funds, Alhaji Suleiman Barau; the Acting Managing Director of Family Homes Funds, Mr. Sani Yakubu, and other members of the Board of Family Homes Funds including Mohammed Umar, Chiweze Ukwuoma, Muhammadu Jumba, and Aisha Omar.

The event, according to the Board Chairman of Family Homes Funds, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, is very significant for Family Homes Funds, which within four years of existence has financed the development of over 15,000 homes for families on low-income across Nigeria, with over 80,000 jobs created in the process.

“On behalf of the Board and Management of Family Homes Funds, I would like to really thank President Muhammadu Buhari, for taking the time to commission this estate for families on low income.

“We also thank the President for the establishment of an important company like Family Homes Funds, that is playing a very crucial part in the Federal Government’s social intervention programmes focused on poverty alleviation across Nigeria.

“We also thank the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed for her strong leadership and guidance that is inspiring Families Homes Funds to deliver all the results it has. She continually supports and encourage the company towards innovation, which is why we are now one of the most important Federal Government owned institutions in Nigeria, delivering affordable homes, creating jobs and yielding dividends for the government,” he said.