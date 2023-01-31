Ex-Senate Leader Castigates Yuguda over Alleged Comment Equating Not Electing Tinubu to Blasphemy





By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former Senate Leader, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, has castigated former Governor of Bauchi State, Mr, Isa Yuguda, for reportedly saying that it would be akin to blasphemy if the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu is not elected the next Nigeria’s president.

Ningi expressed disappointment over the comment that was credited to the former governor in Warji LGA of Bauchi State during a recent campaign rally of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The former senate leader, who was visibly angry, said that Yuguda should “know that it is only Allah that gives power. So, telling people that if they don’t vote Tinubu, they are committing blasphemy is preposterous and way out of line.”

He also reminded Yuguda that the same PDP he is castigating is the same party that made him a minister and a governor.

He, therefore, cautioned him to be mindful of utterances that might boomerang on him in future.

Ningi called on the mammoth crowd that thronged Warji Stadium to witness the campaign rally yesterday to come out in their numbers to vote for PDP in all elective offices.

He said: “In the history of Bauchi State, there has never been a governor that has carried out so much developmental projects in his first tenure like the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed. For us in the central senatorial zone, I can say with all sincerity that we are the ones that owed Governor Bala, and now is the payback time, and the only way to do that is to vote for him massively, to carry on the life impacting projects and programmes embarked upon by his administration.

“Also be wary of retrogressive elements that will come around to sway your support by dangling peanuts. I don’t need to tell you what our lot has become in Nigeria today. The hunger, poverty, inflation and squalor pervading the country is enough evidence and reasons to boot out APC from power,” said Ningi.

Our correspondent reported that the PDP chieftains within Bauchi Central Senatorial Zones also pledged their support and loyalty to the second term election bid of Governor Mohammed and all other PDP’s candidates in the general elections.