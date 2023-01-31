  • Tuesday, 31st January, 2023

Emefiele Honours House Invitation 

Juliet Akoje in Abuja 

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is currently before the House of Representatives adhoc committee on cashless policy.

The House had invited Emefiele and the chief executive officers of commercial banks to appear before it last week.

The House of Representatives during plenary last Thursday had threatened to invoke the relevant sections of the law to issue a warrant of arrest on the governor amid its insistence that the CBN should extend the use of old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 by 6 months.

The CBN Governor however, on Sunday had announced the extension of the January 31 deadline for the old notes to February 10, 2023.

