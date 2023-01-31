  • Monday, 30th January, 2023

ECOWAS Electricity Regulator to Protect Investors’ Interest

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA), Kokou Laurent Tossou, has reiterated the organisation’s commitment to protect the interests of investors and participants in the regional power market.

 Tossou was addressing the Chairman of Sunon Asogli Power Plant, Mr. Qun Yang, during a courtesy visit to the power plant in Kpone, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, a statement from the organisation said.

He noted that electricity production remains vital to the viability of the market, saying the regional electricity regulator has approved critical documents for the development of the regional power market.

The statement said ERERA has also secured the approval of strategic documents such as the directive on the organization of the regional electricity market.

“The directive provides for member states to amend their laws to allow for open access to the transmission network, as well as provide for third-party access to eligible customers on the other hand,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of Asogli Power Plant, Mr. Qun Yang, stated his company’s interest in the regional power market and its expansion plans to contribute to the success of the market. Among others, the proposed plants will cover Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

