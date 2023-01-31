  • Tuesday, 31st January, 2023

Buhari Names Segun Awolowo as Secretary, National Action Committee on AFCFTA 

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for a tenure of four years with effect from December 19, 2022.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, as Secretary, Awolowo is expected to provide direction to the National Action Committee on the AfCFTA for effective coordination of relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of Nigeria’s strategic national interest.

Awolowo, a Law graduate from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye, had earlier served as Special Assistant to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. 

He also worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja as Secretary for Social Development and Transport from 2007 to 2011.

Awolowo was also the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council between 2013 and 2022, serving two terms.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.