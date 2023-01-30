  • Monday, 30th January, 2023

UNILORIN Begins Virtual Lectures for Large Classes

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has assigned 500 user accounts of 300-capacity zoom licences to its various faculties and departments for the immediate commencement of virtual classes.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the problem of transportation along Tanke-University Road being experienced by the students and staff of the institution.

The situation, it was learnt, has continued to prevent many students from getting to the campus on time for their lectures.

However, a  statement issued  by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, on Monday said that the virtual classes would run simultaneously with physical classes.

The statement pointed out that “about 500 user accounts of 300 capacity zoom licences have been assigned to faculties and departments for effective virtual delivery of lectures”.

It added: “We have also developed virtual class schedule  for courses with class sizes of about 1,000, 3,000, and 5,000 students using the large capacity zoom licences.”

It pointed out that “physical delivery of lectures/practical sessions in classrooms/laboratories is very important and should be consciously sustained”.

In the wake of the transportation challenges facing the students and staff of the university, the school’s management rolled out several measures  to mitigate the effect of the unfortunate situation on the students in particular. 

These included the directive to the Time-table and Room Usages Committee to adjust lecture time-table to make it more flexible.

The management also renewed the university’s zoom licences to activate the virtual lecture option.

