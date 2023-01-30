  • Tuesday, 31st January, 2023

Simi Launches New Children’s Clothing Line, ‘The Big Little Company’

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Inspired by her Daughter Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko, Popular Nigerian Singer, Simi, has launched her children’s clothing line, named, ‘The Big Little Company’.

In a statement yesterday, Simi said after the birth of her daughter, Adejare ‘Deja’ Kosoko, she was inspired to start a fashion company for children.

The trendy and affordable fashion line would cater to kids ranging from ages one to 10, “so that every child can enjoy the unique pieces. They are available, exclusively, online at www.biglittlecompany.com.

“Designed to be comfortable and stylish the collection boasts minimalist, but refreshingly unique designs. The styles are also very multifunctional. The collection includes dresses, jumpsuits and overalls – and is suitable for both girls and boys.”

Manufactured in Lagos, the brand features styles and details of timeless, joyous patterns and fun silhouettes.

She thereby expressed optimism that ‘The Big Little Company’ “will bring joy and happiness to children all around the world.”

