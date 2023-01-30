  • Monday, 30th January, 2023

NITDA Confirms Creditswitch as NDPR Complain

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

 Creditswitch, one of the leading information technology companies providing cutting-edge value-added services has announced that it has achieved compliance status in accordance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) for implementing all requirements to protect the privacy rights of its clients and customers.


This was disclosed in a statement yesterday.
It noted that in recent years, “the world has seen a significant increase in data penetration, resulting in an increase in the processing of personal data as a fundamental aspect of various business activities.


“As a result, comprehensive data governance frameworks are imperative for organisations that control or process personal data.”
NDPR makes provisions for the rights of data subjects, the obligations of data controllers and data processors, transfer of data to a foreign territory amongst others.


To ensure compliance with the requirements, Creditswitch subjected itself to a rigorous audit exercise from a Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO).
Speaking at the end of the audit exercise in 2022, Head Legal & IT Governance at Creditswitch, Biobele Lawson, was quoted to have said, “The NDPR status demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the protection of customer data. This is a major win for the entire team, as we worked hard to achieve this.”


“We remain committed to improving data protection to meet our privacy responsibilities to our clients and customers,” Creditswitch’s Chief Information Officer, Michael Elue said.
Creditswitch has put in place standard measures that ensure continuous protection of customers’ data and the assurance of their privacy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.