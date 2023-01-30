‘NASENI  Has Developed 150 Innovative Products’

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, has said that the agency has developed 150 innovative products across different sectors and geographies of the country.

Haruna, who disclosed this in an interaction with newsmen in Lagos after receiving Public Service Icon Award from The Sun Publishing Limited, many of made in Nigeria products would soon be in the market based on the inventions.

According to him, NASENI was undergoing developmental transformation because President Muhammadu Buhari had opted for the full activation of the Act of the agency.

He said: “The new NASENI was made possible by the support and commitments of the Governing board, the management and staff of NASENI and all its development institutes/centres across the country.

“The aggregate of the efforts, activities and results across NASENI system has been acknowledged nationally. The development of over 150 innovative products which are outcomes and outputs of research for development is worthy of acknowledgement. I am indeed glad and proud to share this celebration with the entire NASENI family for your contributions thus far.”

Haruna explained that NASENI under his leadership was undergoing developmental transformation through the full activation of the law that established the agency under the present administration of President Buhari.

“This new NASENI can be chronicled as a model agency of” Rule of law in action”. My sincere appreciation goes to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces of Nigeria who is equally the Chairman of the NASENI Governing Board for his commitment to ensuring the Rule of law prevails by giving the necessary approvals for a new NASENI to be evolving.

“ The development strides of new NASENI under my watch transcend different sectors and geographies of our national economic landscape and we are committed to making NASENI a household name in the design, development, assembly, production , packaging and distribution of made in Nigeria nationally and internationally,” he added.

Haruna accepted the award as a “catalyst to do more in my pursuits for impacting lives and communities globally. God bless the Sun Newspaper, God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He charged The Sun newspapers to continue in new discoveries of more change makers and unsung heroes who deserve recognitions and celebration as an impetus to do more.”