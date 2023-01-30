Lagos Market Declares Support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Rebecca Ejifoma



Onigbongbo market in Lagos state promised to throw its weight behind the All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Tinubu and the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the coming election.

The Head of Onigbongbo Market in Maryland Lagos, Rasak Akerele noted this during the flag-off of the market storm initiative of APC Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants (LAHAA) to deliver three million votes for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu at the weekend.

He commended the two candidates while wishing them well. “I pray for the success of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in the coming election. They have significantly contributed towards the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Akerele also pledged that the entire Onigbongbo market people would vote for the APC candidates massively to appreciate the good work they are doing.

“We are solidly behind Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu. We are going to express our profound love at the polling booth when the time comes,” he noted.

Members of the directorate flooded the Onigbogbo market in the Ikeja Local Government Areas (LGAs) to campaign for the candidates.

The central Coordinator of the directorate, Adeyinka Odukoya said that the idea was to capture about 3m votes for both Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in the next election.

He also outlined their plans to visit major markets in all the 20 LGAs of the state. “We have promised to galvanise three million votes for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 election.

“If we want to execute that project, we have to go to the people that matter. We know that markets are places where we can find people from different strata of society”, he told newsmen.

For the Coordinator of the LAHAA Forum in Ikeja LGA, Adebiyi Adesipe, this move is strategic to start the initiative in his LGA, where Tinubu comes from.

He added: “Despite losing the party tickets, we were obliged to support all the candidates of the APC on the ballot papers.

“We are behind Asiwaju and Governor Sanwo-Olu,” he pledged. “Everybody that contested in the last primaries – whether we got the tickets or not – is solidly behind all our candidates.”

The Chairman of the Committee on Strategy and Operations, Sola Akande, lauded the candidates for “What they have done in the past. They are tested and trusted”.

“Asiwaju was a governor in Lagos and we all saw how he turned around the fortunes of the state and the blueprint for development he masterminded which his successor has been implementing,” he emphasised.