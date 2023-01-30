Group Sues Buhari’s Aide over Alleged Fraud in SDG

*Charges president to restore sanity in agency

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

A group, The Incorporate Trustees of Project Twenty Million Club, has dragged the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, to court over allegations of fraud and contract scam.



The group also urged the president to purge the SDG of corruption and urgently restore sanity and the integrity of the agency.

In a Suit NO: FHC/ ABJ/ CS/ 1395/ 2022 made available to THISDAY, which also has the Attorney General of Federation and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) as second and third defenders, the group asked the court to compel the Attorney-General of the Federation and EFCC to investigate some alleged infractions in the agency.



This, however, may not be unconnected to allegations of diversion of public funds and various malfeasance in the financial activities of the agency.

The group said it was compelled to investigate the development as it was becoming worrisome and “may put the agency in bad light before the international communities and funding partners, who have pulled out in many countries over such incidents.”



It said on Friday 27th January, 2023, the Suit which was slated for hearing could not go on as the 2nd and 3rd Defendants were absent and were not legally represented warranting the court to adjourn the matter to Monday 13th March, 2023 for Hearing.

It was believed that the move instituted by the plaintiffs would achieve the purpose of setting in motion Institutional investigation into the activities of SDG under Mrs Orelope-Adefulire as against the present state of affairs.

“The activities of the agency has continued to be mired in large scale corruption allegations, without the public knowing about the final outcome. President Muhammadu Buhari must purge the SDG of corruption and urgently restore sanity and the integrity of the agency”, the group appealed.