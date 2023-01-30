FCT Director of Information Loses Mother

Africa’s Premier Media Group Commemorates 10yrs of Arise News Channel, 20th Edition of Arise Fashion Week, 28yrs of THISDAY Newspapers
Hajiya Hajara Suleiman (Tetu), mother of the FCT Director of Information, Muhammad Hazat Sule, is dead.
She died on Thursday January, 26, at 81 at the IBB Specialist Hospital Minna, after a protracted illness.
The late Hajara Suleiman, who hailed from Gulu-Kandi in Lapai Local Government of Niger State, has been buried according to Islamic rites in Lapai town.
Her death has been described as a colossal loss by sympathizers, not only to her immediate family, Gulu-Kandi, but to the entire Gulu Community and indeed, Lapai Local Government.
Hajiya Hajara, during her lifetime, was a committed, faithful housewife, dedicated worshiper of Allah, and a team player who loves all, irrespective of ethnicity and religious inclination. She was also a philanthropist.
She is survived by her centennial husband, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Vatsa, and eight (8) children, amongst whom is the Director, Information and Communication Department, FCT, Muhammad Hazat Sule.