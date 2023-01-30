Astravest Launches an All-Asset Class Investment Mobile App

Astravest is an investment platform that unlocks diverse assets class and markets for Nigerians by providing real-time access to assets via its mobile app.

A statement by the organization said the digital platform provides a user-friendly solution to diversify investments across Commodities, Real Estate and Fixed Income.

The statement also noted that the platform presents the user with diversified assets class with the ease of access to spread their exposure from high risk to low risk thereby growing their wealth and hedging against inflation.

The statement revealed that the ultimate goal of Astravest is to provide opportunities for Nigerians to explore international markets and diversify their portfolios across different investment asset classes according to their risk appetite.

The statement further explained that Astravest is designed for buying, holding and selling agricultural commodities in approved commodities exchanges, adding that assets here include cocoa, soya beans, rice, maize, ginger and more.

It also noted that there is also digital access to money market instruments like treasury bills, bonds and other money market investments. And ultimately, users can also invest in Real Estate and get up to 40% ROI.

According to the Directors, “To ensure regulatory compliance, proper market behaviour, and the security of investors, all local brokerage investments are facilitated by Prominent Securities Limited, a licensed Nigerian stockbroking firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC). Customers registered with Astravest will perform Verification before being able to participate in the securities markets or make investments.

“All Commodities trading services provided to Astravest users are facilitated by AFEX Commodities Exchange a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission in Nigeria. Commodities are stored in verifiable physical warehouses in different parts of Nigeria. Our Real Estate units are managed by Pennek Real estate and we have partnered with Meristem for Fixed Income.”

The development team in the statement expressed belief in Astravest as the investment tool Nigerians need to hedge against inflation and diversify their investments.