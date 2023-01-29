X3M Ideas Changes Workplace Culture with  ‘The Xperiment’ Music Album

On Friday, January 27, X3M Ideas, a leading full-service marketing communications agency, launched an album titled ‘The Xperiment.’ The album, produced by music connoisseur and CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko featured only employees of the creative agency, a first of its kind.

“The Xperiment album is proof that our workplace at X3M Ideas is not built on cold efficiency. The album is a product of teamwork, collaboration and a show of versatility. We have a work-play culture which brings out the best in the team,” said Babaeko.

Not new to the music industry, ‘The Xperiment’ resonates with the collective creativity of X3M Ideas Group and its long-term relationship with the Nigerian music scene. X3M Music, a record label founded by Steve Babaeko has produced a broad range of artists, especially in the alternative music genre such as Praiz, Simi, Sammy, and D’Truce.

The All-Staff album consists of eight songs and no fewer than five videos had been shot from the project. These include ‘Tanana’, ‘Soco’, ‘Cypher’, ‘Flex’, and ‘Broken No More’.

The project is also to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the agency. Babaeko added that the team is “brewing with innovative ideas that will change the practice of advertising across borders.”

“Everyone on the project has a day job as an advertising person; copywriter, art director, brand manager, digital strategist and media strategist, among others,” said Executive Creative Director, Mike Miller. “It was fascinating to see how focused they were on creatively linking their ideas and thoughts together, and most importantly, having fun.

‘Flex’ was the first song created and it was good. We loved it and from there, one song became an album of five songs, which then became an album.”

The agency also disclosed that the songs and music videos will be syndicated across various entertainment platforms for streaming and downloads.