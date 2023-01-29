Two Feared Dead as Container Falls on Bus in Lagos

Africa’s Premier Media Group Commemorates 10yrs of Arise News Channel, 20th Edition of Arise Fashion Week, 28yrs of THISDAY Newspapers
Rebecca Ejifoma
Eight people were, Sunday, killed after a 20ft container-laden truck fell on a commercial bus (danfo) on the Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos State.
The victims include three adult males, three adult females, a girl (child) and a boy (child).
According to the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, investigation revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.
“After suspending the container load with the aid of the agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre,” he added.
Police officers alongside road users have converged on the scene.
The agency’s heavy-duty Goliath, ambulance and teams from Onipan and Cappa are on ground alongside, the Lagos state fire service, Federal Fire service, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Nigeria police