TTW Promotion Set to Release 4 Tracks Album “Vibes”

After releasing songs like Benddown and Baby, Popular Nigerian artist and songwriter TTW Promotion is set to release a 4-track wonderful and mind-blowing Album for you to vibe with.

Bands, Ballers,Vibes, and Tension are the four songs that will make up the highly anticipated album “Vibes” by TTW Promotion.

Totheworld Media Limited, TTW PROMOTION, born out of TTW MEDIA is a public relations and communications agency specialising in media placements, personal branding, and marketing strategy.

As far as collaboration goes, TTW Promotion says his dream is to collaborate with Davido and Wizkid.

The versatile artist who announced his album release date on his official Instagram handle @ttwpromotion said ‘VIBES’ Ep will be out on all Music Platforms on the 19th of January 2023.