  • Sunday, 29th January, 2023

Tonye Cole: I Owe You an Apology

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

I had moved on o. I had read somewhere that he had been disqualified by a court on the back of a dual nationality. I tried to reach him to convey my disappointment and the man no pick. He dey hardly pick calls. So, I leave am and concentrate my support on Akan Udofia, the man that I believe very strongly will re-engineer my home state, Akwa Ibom.

Then Akan won his case at the Appeal Court and someone posted a clip of Tonye going to felicitate with Akan’s brother in Port Harcourt and they were shouting ‘our candidate’ on Tonye.

I weak. He is still in the race? Wow! I didn’t know after being carried away by Wike and his shenanigans. I put in a call and as usual he didn’t pick. I sent a text, “Bro Tonye if you no pick, I go release your nude.” He picked

“Bro, you are still in the race?” He answered “Yes na. Not only in the race but doing phenomenally well sef.”

 I shouted, “I didn’t know oooo.”

He continued. “Things are moving very well. We are not only doing well, Edgar we are on ground firmly.”

I said “my brother well done o. I didn’t know.”

Then he dropped it, “Edgar, you should come and visit the campaign.”

 I look at this man wey dey get afro before. “Tonye, are you serious right now? Have they started selling hair as spare parts in Oyingbo? So, I should come so they will blow my head like the bombs that went off during the last APC rally in that your town? Mbok leave me here o, I go dey support you like Peter Obi supporters – on social media abeg.”

At this point, his very beautiful and highly brilliant doctor wife, who I didn’t know was my sister, entered the matter with the wisdom of Solomon.

“Duke if you come, the Afang I will give you will blow your mind.”

 Wow, this woman of Israel know my weakness o and I shouted, “Adiagha ohh mbok, why na? Why na?”

By this time my mouth was already salivating and I could literally taste the ekwong and periwinkles and I said to her, “Adiagha, we will be there and no bomb will stop me from tasting that your famous Afang ‘ayin eka.’”

So, my people I hereby call for a cessation of any kind of violence during my visit as I am not only a man of peace but also a man of AFANG.

Bro Tonye, well-done and keep the spirit on as soon as I get clearance, I will land Port Harcourt and spend a whole day with you in your campaign. Peace.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.