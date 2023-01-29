Tonye Cole: I Owe You an Apology

I had moved on o. I had read somewhere that he had been disqualified by a court on the back of a dual nationality. I tried to reach him to convey my disappointment and the man no pick. He dey hardly pick calls. So, I leave am and concentrate my support on Akan Udofia, the man that I believe very strongly will re-engineer my home state, Akwa Ibom.

Then Akan won his case at the Appeal Court and someone posted a clip of Tonye going to felicitate with Akan’s brother in Port Harcourt and they were shouting ‘our candidate’ on Tonye.

I weak. He is still in the race? Wow! I didn’t know after being carried away by Wike and his shenanigans. I put in a call and as usual he didn’t pick. I sent a text, “Bro Tonye if you no pick, I go release your nude.” He picked

“Bro, you are still in the race?” He answered “Yes na. Not only in the race but doing phenomenally well sef.”

I shouted, “I didn’t know oooo.”

He continued. “Things are moving very well. We are not only doing well, Edgar we are on ground firmly.”

I said “my brother well done o. I didn’t know.”

Then he dropped it, “Edgar, you should come and visit the campaign.”

I look at this man wey dey get afro before. “Tonye, are you serious right now? Have they started selling hair as spare parts in Oyingbo? So, I should come so they will blow my head like the bombs that went off during the last APC rally in that your town? Mbok leave me here o, I go dey support you like Peter Obi supporters – on social media abeg.”

At this point, his very beautiful and highly brilliant doctor wife, who I didn’t know was my sister, entered the matter with the wisdom of Solomon.

“Duke if you come, the Afang I will give you will blow your mind.”

Wow, this woman of Israel know my weakness o and I shouted, “Adiagha ohh mbok, why na? Why na?”

By this time my mouth was already salivating and I could literally taste the ekwong and periwinkles and I said to her, “Adiagha, we will be there and no bomb will stop me from tasting that your famous Afang ‘ayin eka.’”

So, my people I hereby call for a cessation of any kind of violence during my visit as I am not only a man of peace but also a man of AFANG.

Bro Tonye, well-done and keep the spirit on as soon as I get clearance, I will land Port Harcourt and spend a whole day with you in your campaign. Peace.