Revs and Runway Excites Enthusiasts in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The third edition of Revs and Runway, a fusion of motorsports and fashion show, excited car enthusiasts and fashionistas with belting performances at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

The harmonious electrifying sounds, bleak fog, dexterity and cheerful spectators spiced up the show which featured 30 spinning sports cars, 15 power bikes, 11 fashion designers showing 10 appealing pieces each, and five race queens.

One of the founders and media personalities, Winfrey Agbelese, says the show is created for the young and vibrant youth in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

“The idea behind Revs and Runway is to foster the motorsport culture in Nigeria and then infuse it with the very vibrant fashion industry that exists in this part of the world,” she emphasised.

While insisting that men love motorsports and women drool over fashion, Winfrey saw the need for a blissful fusion of both worlds. “We use this to bring people together to have fun, and entertainment.”

Although the show is purely to entertain, it has a side attraction to give small and medium enterprises (SMEs) visibility and boost their sales.

Winfrey, who led the grid girls, enthused: “This is to expand and increase the visibility for young and very creative Nigerian fashion designers that are very good at what they do but don’t have that platform to put that brand out there.”

Speaking also, the co-Founder of Revs and Runway, Oluwashina Agbelese, is excited that 2022 Revs and Runway has been a natural magnet for fans. “The entire revs and runway team has worked to ensure we over-deliver on expectations.”

For him, drifting is the fastest-growing motorsport in the world and an emerging area in Nigeria. “Its fusion with fashion is a way of expanding its reach to new audiences.”

With varying brands of fancy and sleek sports cars, extra sets of wheels, car jacks and ramps, power bikes, helmets, and hands-on mechanics on standby to fix shredded wheels as a result of the revvings, Revs and Runway is prepping up for a fun-packed 2023 edition.