Poverty, Unemployment Fuelling Insecurity, Monarch Laments

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Orangun of Oke-Ila, Alaiyeluwa Oba Adedokun Abolarin (Aroyinkeye I) has raised the alarm over the rising waves of insecurity in Yorubaland, saying it is important to confront poverty and unemployment to tackle it.

Abolarin, also Founder of Abolarin College, Oke-Ila-Orangun, Osun State, warned that insecurity would continue to persist once youth across Nigeria are not productive and engaged to contribute to the development of the country.

He made the remarks at a safety and security workshop organised by the Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (TYLPI) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Friday.

The workshop was organised under the theme, “Safety and Security in Yorubaland: An Advisory to Stakeholders and attended by leaders of thought across the South-west states.

Speaking at the workshop, the monarch charged the South-west leaders and people not to see security of the region as the sole duty of the government, but that of all, He maintained that democracy and stability “cannot thrive without security. Yoruba people should put aside their personal interest and differences and support the call for security of lives and property of the people in the region.

“Poverty in the land is caused by unemployment, let us attack the issue of poverty in the rural areas, let’s be our brothers keepers and chart a pathway to unite and tackle insecurity in this region.

“Let us all get involved, we cannot afford to leave everything to the government, we traditional rulers have our role to play in the safety of Yorubaland, everybody also has to contribute their quota towards the security of our region.

“There cannot be development without security, all hands must be on deck in tackling insecurity, let all of us be involved in finding solutions to the security challenges facing Yorubaland.”

The Chairman, Oyo State Security Network (Amotekun), Brigadier Kunle Togun said the time had come for the federal government to support state police in the country.

Togun, former Director of Military Intelligence under the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, said Amotekun operatives should be allowed to carry sophisticated weapons for them to defend Yorubaland successfully.

He warned that denying the Amotekun’s operatives “to carry arms is against the principle of the federal system. The governors of South-west states have not taken the issue of security seriously.

“Let’s operate the federal system correctly, if Amotekun is to be let the Federal Government announce the creation of state police, each state has its own Police in America from where we copy the federal system.

“There the Central Police is called the FBI and they know which case to send to the FBI, if there is state police, our Police will be fully trained and armed. It will also reduce crime and they will have equipment to defend themselves”, he said.

In his remarks, the President of TYLPI, Mr Olusegun Ahmadu said the workshop was put in place to chart the way forward on insecurity across Yorubaland which has become a big issue over the years.

Ahmadu said: “We decided not to just sit down with the level of our exposure, education and experience and fold our hands and be looking till the entire region is captured for ransom.

“That is why we bring together people who have wide experience, knowledge and committed to protect the region to brainstorm on the way forward,” Ahmadu said at the workshop.