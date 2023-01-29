  • Sunday, 29th January, 2023

PDP Guber Candidate Welcomes Atiku, Optimistic of Victory in Zamfara

Ahead of the visit of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to Zamfara State, the state governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, has enjoined the people of Zamfara to turn out en masse to receive the former Vice President and his entourage.

Atiku is scheduled to hold the PDP presidential rally tomorrow in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara.

In a statement issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Centre in Gusau on Sunday, the governorship candidate said the PDP mega rally provided another opportunity for the good people of Zamfara to affirm the stronghold of the PDP in the state.

The statement read: “It is our pleasure on behalf of the governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State chapter of the PDP, supporters, and the good people of Zamfara to welcome the leader and Presidential candidate of our great party.

“Tomorrow’s presidential rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is an opportunity to uphold the fact that Zamfara people are tired of the misgovernance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national and state levels.

“The peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to come to the rescue, our Presidential candidate has made it clear that he is out to rescue, rebuild, and unite Nigeria 

“Zamfara State, under the leadership of the ruling party, is facing numerous humanitarian crises, including food crises, poverty, and unemployment, all due to the lingering insecurity challenges ravaging us

“As an opposition, we want to bring an end to banditry, secure farms, and restore the glory of farming; provide good roads, good hospitals, good schools, and a constant supply of electricity.

“Our candidate’s manifesto has highlighted six smart agendas that explained his plans on security, education, economy, healthcare, agriculture and food security, and empowerment,” hee said.

He added that victory was sure for the PDP in the forthcoming general election as the party was committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

He urged all members and supporters of the PDP in the state to deliver Zamfara massively to PDP, assuring that with Atiku and Dauda on the ballot, better days are ahead.

