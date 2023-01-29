Nurse Emerges Glo Festival of Joy House Winner in Ibadan

A 25-year-old nurse, Mariam Oyelami has emerged the latest landlady in the ongoing hugely rewarding Glo Festival of Joy promo as she received the keys to a three-bedroom apartment at a colourful ceremony in Ibadan.

This was revealed in a statement by Glo Corporate Communication Office, noting that the winner emerged in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The statement said: “Mariam was not moved when Glo officials called her a day earlier when the draw was held at the Gloworld shop, Challenge, Ibadan.

“As she admitted on Friday, she found it unbelievable that “anyone could just become a homeowner without buying land and laying bricks.”

As shown in the statement, Mariam admitted having been a victim of scam calls before and was also just being careful when the call from Glo came.

She said: “I have been a victim of fraud before. When I receive suspicious calls, I just shut down like I did. Now, I believe that I have indeed become a homeowner in Nigeria, courtesy of Globacom.

I am still struggling to find the right words to thank Globacom for coming up with this unprecedented customer reward programme which I have become a beneficiary of. I am most grateful.”

The Sales Coordinator, West Territory, Globacom, Mr. Akeem Yusuf disclosed at the presentation ceremony which was held at the house address in Oluyole Local Government area of the state that the “Glo Festival of Joy promo was initiated in celebration of our customers’ loyalty to the brand. It is in furtherance of our determination to continue to make our subscribers happy and fulfilled”.

He promised that the company “will not relent in its efforts to continue to provide more value-adding and life-enhancing products and services to avail Nigerians world class telecom experience that they desire. If you do not have a Glo line yet, please try to get one now.”

The Zonal representative of the National Lottery Commission, Mr. Kayode Ojoogun and representative of the Nigeria Communications Commission, Mr. Akinwale Akanbi both noted that Glo had maintained the laid down standards of transparency in the conduct of the subscriber appreciation promo.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by Nollywood actors, Bolaji Johnson Amusan a.k.a Mr. Latin and Tunde Usman while ace comedian, Godwin Komone a.k.a Gordons, anchored it.