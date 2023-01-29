Champion Extraordinaire … Why Nigeria’s Young Monarchs Look up to Oba Saheed Elegushi

Nigeria is home to some of the most stylish monarchs in Africa. Even so, there is one that is young and stands a head taller than any of his peers. That person is Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the 21st Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, and the one who has come to be known as King ‘Gucci’ because of his very colorful and stylish outfits. Striking suave and super-duper, the monarch’s sense of fashion is unmatched and is one of the reasons he is very well-liked among the traditional rulers in Nigeria.

Many ordinary people know of the Elegushi-Ikate kingdom because of the Elegushi beach. Apart from history buffs and those that are aware of the many-sided face of royalty in the South-west, the majority only came to know about the historic kingdom because of the prestige of Oba Ademola. Moreover, it is the accomplishments of the king with his fashion and style sense that made him sound out so colorfully.

Unlike his peers, Ademola is not known for controversies. This is because he is a peaceful person, one that loves harmony and progress. Thus, he is one of the most progressive traditional rulers in the South-west and can be counted as very influential among his peers across the country.

For monarchs that came to the throne after Oba Ademola, the Elegushi has served as a reference point for the power of wholesome fashion. Rather than saying that this attention to regalia is vanity, it is more accurate to say that it gives the people something to be proud of and brag about. It also strengthens their morale.

Elegushi has become a source of inspiration to all and every other young monarch in the country. His is a many-colored light, a fire that is bright and warm.