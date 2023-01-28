 Tinubu Implores Ogah to End All Court Cases  against Abia APC Guber Candidate, Emenike

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has advised former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Uche Ogah, to drop all litigations against the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Tinubu asked Ogah to end all court cases against Emenike and join hands with him in efforts to make APC formidable to take control of Abia.

The APC presidential candidate, who was in Umuahia to flagoff his presidential campaign and the party’s 2023 governorship campaign, expressed displeasure that Abia APC was still being distracted by some party chieftains even when the 2023 poll is close by.

He said that Emenike has been recognised by the ruling party as its governorship flag bearer for Abia having duly emerged from the party primary conducted by the party itself hence he should be supported by every member of the party.

“Our position here is clear: Ikechi Emenike is holding the flag of our party, APC,” Tinubu declared to the hearing of party faithful that thronged Umuahia Township Stadium, venue of the campaign flag off.

“Uche Ogah please, stop all court actions and come and see me. Come home, let us resolve our matter in our living room,” Tinubu added.

He reminded the former minister that APC was working for the purpose of salvaging the nation and improving the well-being of the masses hence instigating internal crises constitute a disservice to the ruling party.

Since after the May 26, 2022 governorship primary, the party has been buffeted with court cases totalling 24. By now all the major litigations, including the one filed by Ogah have been resolved at both the trial and appeal court level.

However, while Tinubu was appealing for calm in Abia APC, the party is contending with five appeals and counter appeals at the Supreme Court.

All the five appeals, cross appeals connected with the Abia APC gubernatorial primary have been slated for definite hearing next Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Despite the many distractions, Emenike strongly believes that Abia APC “is one big family” committed in its resolve to rescue and develop Abia (RADA).

“We are ready to work for APC. We are ready to work for power because we must rescue Abia before we can develop it,” he said, adding, “there will be a new Abia and development would be everywhere.”