Peseiro Wants Osimhen to Bring Club Form to National Team

The Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has revealed that Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, will bring his club’s winning mentality to the national team.

The Portuguese Manager said he is optimistic the 24-year-old would make a significant contribution to the winning attitude of the national team.

In 15 domestic league games for Luciano Spalletti’s team, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and provided three assists, including a brace against 11th-placed Juventus.

The former Venezuelan manager does, however, acknowledge the striker’s noticeable development and what he considers to be excellent play as the top scorer in the Serie A chart.

The manager underlines his wish for the former Lille attacker to win the Serie A title in his interview with Il Mattino di Napoli as reported by CalcioNapoli24.

“It’s an extraordinary thing. Because if you win in Naples, it is nicer than in places used to winning like Inter, Milan or Juventus. And in fact I hope he can win the Scudetto.” he said.

However, the manager believes that Osimhen winning the league title will instill a winning attitude in the team.

“From a national perspective, of course: because winning brings a winning mentality.” he added.

The boss goes on to say that the striker has excelled both on and off the field and has been a strong motivator in the dressing room.

“He is a leader. Thanks to his performance, he has been able to take over the locker room. Because he is a top player, but above all he is a great motivator. He always asks everyone to give their best.” he revealed.

According to the former Portuguese boss, the Nigerian forward is always hungry to score more goals for his club and country.

In an interview with Il Mattino di Napoli as quoted by Calcionapoli24, the manager indicated that he is not surprised by the attacker’s hunger for goals.

“Victor is incredible, because he is never happy. Even when he scores and is decisive. He was happy but for the goal, but he would have liked to do more. He is like that: he is never satisfied. The next game always matters to him. But I’m not surprised.” he said.

Since winning the 2013 African Cup of Nations title, the Nigerian Super Eagles are without a trophy.

All attention will be on the forthcoming friendlies and qualifying games as a means of preparing for the big stage, albeit Peseiro will continue to burn candles in his quest to inspire Nigeria back to winning ways.

The Super Eagles’ most recent performance for his team has generated a lot of discussion in the global football community.