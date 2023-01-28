King Appolus Chu Confers Yam Titles on Deserving Eleme Indigenes

Mary Nnah

Eleme lands are gaining value by the day as farming activities are increasing more people have taken up the challenge of going into farming to attain the yam titles.

Since this tradition was revived by his royal highness, King (Dr.) Appolus Chu, OFR, the king of Okori & Nchia Eleme kingdom, many have been adorned with varying titles of yam stages.

The king who is the only surviving highest yam title holder in Eleme kingdom and the only one who can officiate and confer the title on others has been to all the 10 community playgrounds to confer yam titles on some village heads and other individuals who have farmed, harvested and displayed required tubers of yam in their barns.

During the weekend, the custodian of the traditions, Oneh Eh Nchia, King Appolus Chu was at Agbonchia playground to confer the first stage of the title on two of the yam title celebrants during the celebration.

According to tradition, King Chu collected walking sticks from chiefs who were present, and danced around with the sticks on his shoulder as tradition demanded, he then throws a challenge by displaying the walking sticks on the floor, anyone who picks a stick agreed to go into farming in the next season.

Just like the celebrants picked walking sticks by this time last year and went into farming which earned them today’s celebration.

Picking one stick means (Aachu), the first stage while two means (Obo), the second, and respectively the fifth stage which will mean picking five walking sticks.

Yam title holders are highly respected in the community because they have displayed hard work, dedication, and perseverance, and have gathered men, women, and children to the playground and fed them, the remnant on the ground will be eaten by ants and vultures.

This tradition is rooted in motivation, an award for hard work and as a result, food is abundant in the community and in line with the federal government’s policy of encouraging food security & agricultural activities. It also helps in the reduction of criminal activities in the community and by extension the state and the country at large.