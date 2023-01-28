Gusau Assures Steady Climb to Top of Nigeria Football  

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has once more assured that the present NFF administration is working assiduously to redirect the Nigeria game to a path of greater glory, while also building structures that will ensure improvement and sustainability of the various development efforts being embarked upon.

Gusau made this remark in Lagos yesterday, on a visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive of GIC Motor (distributors of GAC Motors in Nigeria), Chief Diane Chan. GAC is the automobile partner of the NFF.

“The present NFF administration will continue to fashion and implement policies that are targeted at re-engineering the Nigeria game, in order to pull it back to the top. The process requires a lot of hard work and focus and we are determined to do the needful.

“As we have enunciated now and again, the vision of this new team is to build our football from the grassroots with vigour and with a sense of purpose. We are putting the nuts and bolts together and very soon the drive will commence powerfully.

“Our national teams have been up there before and will be back at the very top sooner than later. This year, the Super Eagles, Super Falcons, Olympic Eagles, Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets have major tournaments at hand, and we are focused on preparing the teams adequately to get good results from their various engagements and tournaments.”