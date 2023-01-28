Ford to Auction All-new, 7th-generation 2024 Mustang® GT with VIN 001 Today

Bennett Oghifo

The all-new, seventh-generation 2024 Mustang GT with VIN 001 will be auctioned off today, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. MST, at Barrett-Jackson’s annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. All sales proceeds will benefit JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organisation whose mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

“Ford has a long tradition of supporting charities through the Barrett-Jackson auction, and we’re proud to offer the all-new Mustang GT to support worthy causes like juvenile diabetes research,” said Mustang Marketing Manager Jim Owens. “This seventh generation is our most powerful Mustang GT yet, and the winning bidder will not only support a good cause but also become the owner of the first Mustang GT.”

This marks three generations of VIN 001 Mustang vehicles to be auctioned for charity at Barrett-Jackson, also joining the ranks of recent prized ponies like the Mustang Shelby GT500, Mustang Mach 1 and Mustang Bullitt.

Mustang GT sports head-turning design inside and out, from a modern chiseled exterior that nods to the 1960s original to a driver-centric digital cockpit that features two large customisable digital displays with real-time rendered 3D graphics.

The all-new 2024 Mustang GT redefines driving freedom with its most powerful 5.0-liter Coyote V8 ever – an engine that delivers up to 486 horsepower and 418 lb.-ft. of torque*, thanks to a new dual air intake and throttle body design with an available active-valve performance exhaust system**. It can be connected to a rev-matching six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.

The Mustang GT is available with an optional Performance Pack, which adds a host of track-focused features like Recaro® seats and active exhaust. The drive modes combined with fine-tuned digital engine, suspension and steering controls allow drivers to enjoy peak performance everywhere, from their favorite roads to their local track. The electronic drift brake unlocks the rear-wheel-drive drifting capability of the Mustang, which can help novices learn to drift on the track.

The winning bidder can choose from any standard Ford Mustang GT fastback option, including two transmission types, 11 exterior colors, an all-new lineup of alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 20 inches and Brembo brake calipers that come in three colors: Black, Red and Grabber Blue. They can also choose from available interior packages and the above-mentioned Performance Pack.

*Horsepower and torque ratings based on premium fuel per SAE J1349® standard. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

**486 HP can be achieved on Mustang® GT models equipped with Active Valve dual exhaust. RECARO is a registered trademark of RECARO Beteiligungs-GmbH.