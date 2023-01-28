Firm Announces New Grant for Entrepreneurs

Omolabake Fasogbon

The CSR-in-Action has pledged a new grant of N50, 000 to dedicated entrepreneurs as part of its commitment to economic growth.

The grant support is implemented via the organisation’s ‘Good Citizen Show’, and sponsored by Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation.

According to the organisation, the support which is now in its second round, aimed to encourage and advance individual contributions to national development through value reorientation.

The first round of the grant went to a fashion designer, and founder of Gomervis Royals, Deborah Adesina after attracting the highest number of engagements and adjudged best innovative ideas among over 100 participants.

Thereafter, two more new entrepreneurs were offered the grant for their innovative business ideas.

They are CEO of Shantel Footwears, Racheal Godwin; and CEO of Henry Poultry, Nnamani Emeka Henry.

Commenting, President of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Olowola affirmed that building strong communities and creating good jobs remained the organisation’s commitment.

She said, “Innovation is difficult, but the benefits of creating an environment that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and the economic opportunities, jobs, networks, and ideas that result from cultivating an exploratory culture are incalculable.”

Also, one of the beneficiaries, Adesina said, “I want to thank the Good Citizen show for launching this giveaway grant and investing in small businesses in Nigeria. I believe this award will give me purpose and zeal to improve my work, and I guarantee to put more effort into my crafts.”

The Good Citizen Show encourages all new entrepreneurs to share their best innovative business idea and stand a chance to win a grant to help them grow their businesses.