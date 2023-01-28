  • Saturday, 28th January, 2023

Bay Ice Unveils New Luxury Watch Collection

Business | 7 mins ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigerian-owned international luxury brand, Bay Ice has unveiled new luxury stardust wristwatch collection to the Nigerian market.

The official launch of the product held at the company’s flagship store in Lekki, Lagos.

With a strong presence in Canada, Bay Ice is impacting and participating in the growth of the global fashion sector. The firm boasts offerings ranging from jewelry, apparels and wristwatches.

Founder of the organisation, Azeez Olatunji explained that the new addition aimed to raise the bar in the luxury fashion world, adding that products come exclusive and affordable. 

He stated that the organisation strive to make jewelries from affordable basic materials down to high-end expos early jewelries. In the first 13 months of launching its wristwatch collection, Bay Ice reportedly made sales of over $1.5million.

The firm which recently launched its flagship store in Lekki disclosed that more luxury stores would be unveiled across major cities in Nigeria. 

