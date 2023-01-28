Battle for World No1 as Djokovic Set up Tsitsipas’ Final

Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic beat Tommy Paul to set up an Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Serbia’s Djokovic, 35, overcame a wobble in the opening set, re-establishing his authority to earn a 7-5 6-1 6-2 victory over the American.

Tsitsipas, 24, has another chance to land his first Grand Slam title after beating Russian Karen Khachanov.

Greek third seed, Tsitsipas won 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 against Khachanov.

Tsitsipas booked his place in tomorrow’s final after recovering from 18th seed Khachanov, saving two match points in the third-set tie-break.

Tsitsipas lost to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final and now has the opportunity to avenge that defeat in his first appearance in the Australian Open showpiece.

But to lift the trophy, he must become the first player to beat Djokovic at Melbourne Park since 2018.

Djokovic, who beat Paul to set a new landmark of 27 consecutive wins in the men’s singles here, is aiming for a record-extending 10th title which would equal Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 major men’s titles.

The winner will also become the new world number one.

Djokovic had raced through the previous rounds without any major incident and, after a couple of days where his father Srdjan had captured headlines for posing with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin, he looked set for more minimal fuss on the court against Paul.

Spending as little time on court as possible appeals to the Serb as he tries to limit the impact on a hamstring injury which has bothered him all tournament.