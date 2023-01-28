Atalanta to stall Nigeria-eligible’s Move to Cremonese

Atalanta is attempting to block Caleb Okoli’s transfer to Cremonese after being handed a injury blow.

Bottom-of-the-league Cremonese have been keeping an eye on the Italian-Nigerian defender and are trying to entice him back to Giovanni Zini Stadium.

Argentine defender José Luis Palomino was forced off the pitch in Atalanta’s 3-3 draw with Juventus, handing the Orobici a major blow.

According to reports, he will be out for three to four weeks after sustaining a first-degree muscle/facial hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, rumours claim that this major setback has presented the Nerazzurri with a transfer dilemma that may prevent Okopi from going back to Cremona.

Following Palomino’s return to the side, the 21-year-old, who has yet to make his debut for Atalanta in 2023, has lost his spot in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting lineup.

Rafael Tolói and Giorgio Scalvini are also a threat to him, and there are still plenty of choices available despite Palomino’s departure.

The opportunity to reclaim his first team shirt from the Argentine at this point seems to call for his attention.

In the meanwhile, his decision to return to Cremonese after being essential to the team’s elevation to Serie A might be the ideal one for gaining consistent playing time.

The player, who is based in Italy, has appeared in a few U-21 matches for the Italian squad; nevertheless, sources indicate that the Super Eagles coach is trying to get him to join Nigeria’s national team.