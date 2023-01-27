Golf: Meristem Pro-Am Opens with Four-way Tie at Lakowe Lakes 

Four players registering 69, three under par on the opening day of the Professional Golf Development (PGD) Tour sponsored by Meristem Securities have set the tone for a weekend of hostilities at the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate in Lagos.

Ikoyi Club 1938’s duo of Sunday Olapade and Francis Epe kept the charge from the home front while Kouame Richard from Ivory Coast and Vincent Torgah from Ghana joined in sharing the spotlight of the opening day with N10million purse at stake.

Femi Olagbenro, Golf Manager at the host club said the performance of the players on the opening day underscores the quest for regular playing time by the professionals.

“The scores today are encouraging and fully speak on the need for active playing time by the professionals. The PGD Tour will complement whatever other stakeholders have on the plate for professional golf development and I am confident the scores will even get better,” he noted with excitement.

Eighty-seven professional golfers teed off at the Meristem Open, the inaugural event of the Professional Golfers Development Tour, which Meristem’s Head of Brand and Corporate Communication, Adefemi Taiwo said she hopes will be the beginning of a new era in professional golf development in Nigeria and across

the continent.

In the fifth place, two shots off the four first-round leaders is Friday Akpodiette, while Gift Willy, Enoch Owusu, Mohammed Kabir Haruna, Francis Christopher, and Abubakar Mustapha are tied in the sixth place on level par score on the Lakowe Golf Course.

Other top players lurking close to the leaders ahead of the second-round play include former Nigeria number one player, Nojeem Sofela, Liman Mohammed, Chukwudi Okoro, and Paul Patrick who all shot 73, one over par.

Kamalu Bako, Nigeria’s current number-one ranked professional golfer, is five shots adrift of the joint-leaders.

The Meristem Open has a prize purse of N10million and would be decided over three-day play at the Championship course of Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos running from Thursday, January 26th to 28th, 2023.