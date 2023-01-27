Dana Air Bags Award, Introduces Promo Fares

Chinedu Eze

Dana Air has introduced promo fares to encourage more online booking on its website, starting from 18th January to 28th of February 2023.

According to a statement by Dana Air, customers who book their ticket using its newly introduced IOS APP within the same period stand a chance of winning various prices ranging from 50 per cent cash back, Miles, return tickets, VIP movie tickets and lots of other exciting prizes

The airline also announced its special recognition award won at the recently concluded Humor awards held at the prestigious Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The airline won the award for constantly supporting the Movie, Music and Comedy industry in Nigeria.

Speaking on the award, the Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, said Dana Air would remain a front-liner in supporting the craft of young Nigerians who continue to make us proud by doing legitimate entertainment business.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of Boeing aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.