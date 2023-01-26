Presidency Tasked to Review Act Establishing NDDC, Regional Masterplan

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The presidency has been told to initiate the process of amending the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act 2000 to bring it in line with current challenges and realities in the region.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of a four-day retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State’s capital, by the NDDC for the new board members and management team of the commission.

Participants at the retreat also argued that the Niger Delta Regional Masterplan should be revisited and reviewed having expired in 2020, to provide sustainable focus for the region. The 20-point communique signed by the governing board of the NDDC, demanded a clear definition of roles and responsibilities of both the Ministry and the commission.

“There should be effective, strategic, timely communication and feedback between the ministry and the board.

“There should be due adherence to all extant Rules and Regulations, especially the NDDC Act and other government circulars as applicable to MDAs.

“There should be continuous orientation and training on standards, procedure and guidelines regulating the relationship between ministries and statutory boards.

“That statutory thresholds and due process requirements regarding procurement processes should be strictly complied with, to ensure improvement in the commission’s procurement process.

“That board, management and ministry relationship requires effective and intentional stakeholder engagement to eliminate suspicion and grey areas.

“That proper NEEDS assessment should be carried out through consultation with relevant stakeholders to reflect the real and actual needs of the communities.

“The board should prioritise transparency and accountability in the activities of the commission by publishing regular reports on the commission’s activities as well as being open to public scrutiny.

“There is a need for strategic stakeholder management, effective communication and conflict management plan respectively to facilitate the required stakeholder collaboration and synergy imperative for sustainable development of the region.s

“There is a need for a well-articulated actionable Strategic plan aimed at moving the NDDC forward in pursuit of its mandate.

“The commission should ensure the establishment and empowerment of a healthy and robust risk management unit, which would provide management with an impartial and unbiased picture of the commission’s state of affairs at all times.

“The NDDC should put in place a system that ensures that statutory revenues due to the NDDC in accordance with the Act are collected.

“The NDDC needs to strengthen monitoring and evaluation of its projects to ensure programme effectiveness and efficiency,” the communique stated.

Participants at the retreat further tasked the NDDC to prioritise key sectors that would have huge impact on the standard of living of the people of the Niger Delta like infrastructure, education, health and agriculture.

The communique added that the NDDC should pay particular attention to the security of lives and property and the protection of the poor and weak in the society.

“The NDDC should consider implementing legacy projects that have the potential to benefit the people of the region, reduce poverty and improve the conditions of living of the people.

“That the NDDC in its determination to take the region to greater heights shall engage in Public Private Partnership arrangements with state governments, International Oil Companies (IOCs) as well as international donor agencies with a view to executing mega projects for the Region,” it stressed.