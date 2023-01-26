Napoli Set to ‘Break Bank’ to Keep Osimhen Away from Prying Eyes

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After 14 goals in 19 games to become the top scorer in Italy so far this season, Serie A leaders, Napoli, are set to put aside their wage cap to ensure their prized forward, Victor Osimhen, remains in Naples for another season.

The Super Eagles striker is perhaps, the second hottest goal scorer in Europe at the moment after Erling Haaland and has been on the radar of top clubs in this January transfer window.

According to reports in Italian medium, AreaNapoli, Coach Luciano Spalletti and Napoli board are in discussions to exceed the club’s salary wage limit of €3.5million per year per player to ensure that Osimhen stays back to continue the club’s search for their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Napoli are on top of the Italian topflight on 50 points from 19 matches. Second placed AC Milan are 12 points below Napoli on 38 points from same numbers of matches.

AreaNapolireports that Napoli are prepared to offer Osimhen €7million per year which is double the club’s ceiling to ensure the Nigerian international stays happy at Naples while his agents turn their eyes away from some of the juicy offers coming their ways.

English Premier League giants, Manchester United, until recently were the leading contender for Osimhen’s signature. However, the Red Devils are believed to have slowed their quest because of reported asking prize tag of $100million places on him by Napoli.

Although Napoli and Osimhen’s representatives are yet to finalize on the likelihood of more cash for the Nigerian, other sources in Italy hinted THISDAY at the weekend that any offer in the excesses of $100million will be too juicy for the Italian league leaders to reject.

At just 24 years, Osimhen is believed to be amongst the world’s best strikers at the moment. He has the pace and is a powerful finisher in front of goal.

He proved it in France with Lille and is now restating his pedigree in a much more challenging league in Italy.

Osimhen has a career goals record of 80 in 171 games. With age still very much on his side, the Nigerian striker is capable of reaching in excesses of 200 goals if he continues at this rate.

Although some former Manchester United stars have insisted Osimhen was not worth the $100 million tag on him by Napoli, several other pundits have countered that were he a European player, perhaps, he could have been valued more. They cited other younger English players of less quality than Osimhen commanding higher prize tags.