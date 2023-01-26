From Nigeria, Coldhell Eyes Greatness

An upcoming Nigerian Afro beat artist, Adeleye Omotolani popularly called COLDHELL has said he is up to be great in Nigerian music industry. In the interview, the artist who explained how he got his name said, his nickname’s meaning was embedded in a single word expressing what life gives. Cold for when life is easy on a rollercoaster while hell for the complete opposite.

Since the release of his highly anticipated EP “Success Story”, Coldhell has established himself as one of Afro beat’s top rising stars. He might have come to limelight just most recently but the young artist is already a true celebrity. In his words, “I’ve high hopes and I’m not limiting myself. Just like Omah lay said, when you hit a standard you set, you keep wanting more so I’m not setting any rather I’m moving with the flow’.

Boasting of his dedicated fan bases in Nigeria and all over, Coldhell appreciates those who have the eyes to recognize him and the heart to love him; alongside his personality and music. When asked what strengths he has that makes him believe he is a great musician, he replied “I would say that knowing how to feel people’s emotions and being able to put that into a body of work is a great strength that I possess.

I also believe I’ve got something special that I firmly have faith in and know that the world will appreciate.

Inspiration for music, he discovered came easy to him. While describing his creative process, he said he gets ideas from everyday life. He would describe his music genre as Afro beat, Afro soul and Afro fusion but also mentioned that he is not limited to those three but he aims to show his fans his genre versatility. Besides music, he likes to play football, read books and travel frequently.

The self-taught artist, Coldhell, mentions Omah lay, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Wurld 2face and Wizkid as artists that are inspiring in him, a dire passion for music. “I’m a big fan and one thing they all have in common is the emotions in their voice and the way they sing with life”, he finishes. His main value is hinged solely on one message, sharing joy through his music. “I want to give hope to people who believe all is lost and make the sorrowful joyous once again” he says.

Looking forward, newly invigorated, he intends on working on releasing more feel good music whilst acknowledging that there is potential growth to be made in the industry. . “Yeah, after the last release of my debut EP ‘SUCCESS STORY’, I have a new song which will be my first single of the year titled ‘I PRAY’. It will be out on the 24th of February 2023 and I believe it’s a song that everyone will relate with. I have high hopes and I’m not limiting myself”, he concludes. This has so far, revealed that Coldhell has much more to offer.