Enugu APC Moves to Suspend Nnamani, Two Others Over Anti-Party Activities

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Enugu State has set up a five-man disciplinary Committee to look into petitions and reports of fact-finding committees that investigated allegations of anti-party activities levelled against former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and two other members of the party in the state.

Headed by the State Assistant Legal Adviser, Barr. Vincent Chieyina and secretary, Hon Jekwu Nnaji, the disciplinary committee is to invite Nnamani and two others, including a former Commissioner in Enugu State, Ozor Joe Mmamel and Nelson Maduka Arum to answer charges against them.

Reading the resolution of the party’s State Executive Committee, SEC at the end of its meeting at the party’s zonal office in Enugu yesterday, the state secretary of the APC, Robert Ngwu said that the party would not hesitate to expel or suspend Nnamani, Ozor Mmamel and Arum, should they be found culpable of the allegations against them.

Ngwu said that anti-party is a terminal sin against any political party, hence the State committee believes it is imperative to tackle this matter head-on, adding that the Party was fully aware of the nefarious activities of the previous administration of the Party in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

The SEC accused Nnamani of campaigning openly for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at a rally held at the Michael Okpara Square Enugu on January 20th 2023.

“Nnamani was represented by Ben Nwoye, an expelled former Chairman of Enugu state APC who has been working against the candidate of APC, and Maduka Arum, an acolyte and head of Ken Nnamani Political group,” it said.

The SEC noted that Nnamani has had a history of anti-party activities as he has consistently campaigned against APC candidates, including Sen. Ayogu Eze, in 2019 after he joined APC from the PDP some years ago.

“The Party could not bring him to order because it had no moral authority under the leadership of Mr Nwoye,” the committee said. “This was the reason why no delegate agreed to vote for him when he contested for Deputy National Chairman, scoring only one vote”.

The Committee also accused Nnamani, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and PDP governorship candidate, Peter Mba of sponsoring a group of “unrepentant former party officials led by A.C Udeh who have been working to destabilize the APC.

It alleged that the group was financed with 20 Million Naira of tax payer’s money to lead PDP members to the APC National Headquarters in Abuja to lay false claims of Nonexistent financial fraud of N1.3 Billion against the APC’s governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji and the party’s chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah.

Ngwu said that SEC has therefore forwarded all the petitions and the fact-finding reports to the State Disciplinary Committee for investigation and recommendation of appropriate sanctions.