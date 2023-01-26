Dickson Advises Politicians against Inciting Comments

A former Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson yesterday called on political actors to avoid inciting comments which can lead to crisis and pleaded with Nigerians to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for a free and fair poll.

Dickson, who spoke with newsmen after a vocational motivation session at the Fellowship of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, also said Naira redesign should be left to the next government to avoid any effect on the forthcoming poll.

Regarding next month’s election, Dickson said Nigerians should avoid division along ethnic lines.

He said: “I am calling on Nigerians not to allow themselves to be divided across ethnic lines and religious divides. Political leaders should bear in mind the primacy of preserving peace, stability, and peace in our country, while we sort out our issues and while we disagree.

“Also, political actors should not make themselves disagreeable while disagreeing. You can disagree without being disagreeable. We should realise that in every world, every action has consequences and repercussions. I condemn every uncivil comment or attack on candidates generally.

“No one is justified in doing so, no supporter is justified in doing so; nobody is justified in inciting, in making statements that can create confusion or

crises.

He said it was time to support INEC and security agencies for a free and fair poll.

“Elections are just about a month away. Let’s see how we will work and support INEC, support the security services, and all the agencies concerned to deliver a free, fair, and acceptable general election that will throw up a new class of leaders in our country,” he said.

Speaking on the Naira redesign, Dickson said the timing of the policy was not right.

He said: “Before the National Assembly resolution, I had made my personal view known. Go to my website or blog, you will see my views on it. I am one of those who feel that the policy no matter how well intended, the timing gives me a problem.

“I feel that it is coming at the twilight of an administration that is almost eight years old, and I think a major fundamental policy such as this in my view should be left for the next administration to handle and manage the consequences and fine-tune it. That is my personal opinion, which I have publicly expressed on the floor of the Senate, and also on my blog.

“The Executive is going ahead and let’s hope it ends well. Let’s hope that the citizens are not confused and get agitated. Let’s hope it doesn’t distract us from focusing on the fair and peaceful conduct of a very national election.”

The President of Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Yusuf Alli, who described Dickson as a leadership role model, said he was invited to “share his experience with us, and to tell us his grass- to-grace story.”

“We are just laying the foundation to encourage our members not to lose hope. “People are going through a lot in this country, and we need inspiration, motivation, and encouragement, and it is leaders like him that can motivate people,” Alli added.