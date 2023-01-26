Coalition takes sensitization on new Naira notes, design to schools, markets, others

…explains benefits of CBN’s cashless policy

As the January 31 deadline for ending use of old Naira notes inches in, a coalition of CSOs called Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance, CCSGG, Thursday, went to schools, markets and other public places to sensitize Nigerians across the country on the new Naira notes and designs.

The Coalition was led by its President, Bassey Etuk, to kick-start the sensitization in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, where they made the people to understand the reason behind the new Naira notes and designs introduced into the nation’s financial sector this time around by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, under the leadership of the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The President led some of his team to visit Garki Modern Market, College of Education amongst others in FCT.

According to Etuk, the sensitization will further clarify the thoughts and perception of Nigerians about the new Naira notes and designs based on the fact that there have been less understanding about the laudable policy and step taken by the CBN, and by making Nigerians know the thrust of the action of the CBN, they will further sensitize themselves at various levels.

He said: “It has become imperative for us in Coalition of Civil Society on Good Governance, CCSGG, to use our widespread structure to reach out to Nigerians to sensitize them about the new Naira notes and designs by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and to let them know that it is part of the mandate of the CBN to have new designs for the nation’s legal tender after a period of time, and now the CBN has deemed it fit to perform that statutory role as enshrined in the Act establishing the CBN, and Nigerians need to support it.

“We have to start the sensitization from Abuja, while other geopolitical zones also have started. We believe that as citizens of Nigeria, government organisations alone cannot sensitize the people but we can synergize with them to ensure the people get the best understanding about laudable policies as this that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is championing right now that is giving hope to Nigerians that the challenges facing the economy will be reduced and one of the solutions is this new Naira notes and designs.

“We will be in all markets, also go to worship centres and commercial areas in villages and towns with our members along with public address systems whereby we speak the language of the people.

“It is also important to mention that these policies from the CBN are not to undermine anybody but are to serve as measures to tackle economic challenges and sanitize the financial system that has been long overdue for such repositioning.”

However, he said the plan is to ensure Nigerians are not misinformed and instigated against the policy of the CBN, which some unscrupulous elements are deliberately confusing Nigerians with fake news.

“We will continue to support the policies of the Emefiele-led CBN for the betterment of the lives of Nigerians, and we will not rest until all Nigerians understand and embrace the cashless policy of the CBN, which is to curb corruption, sponsoring of crimes including kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and other social vices negatively impacting our country”, he added.