Bauchi APC Guber Promises to End Hunger, Empower People





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd), has stated that he is in the governorship race to change the negative narrative in the state by ensuring that he ends hunger and poverty, provide job opportunities, improve security and empower the people of the state.

Abubakar, who stated this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists at his residence in Bauchi, declared that if elected the governor of the state, he would ensure that the state has a functional educational system that would provide equal opportunity for everyone to be educated and not based on those who have the resources to afford it.

He pointed out that the APC in the state does not need to spill blood or fight in order to win elections, saying if elected the governor of the state, his administration will dismantle the system that failed to improve the living conditions of the people.

The APC candidate stated that the only way to have a secured society is to eliminate hindrances that stop people from accessing education, emphasising that he was in the governorship race to change the negative narrative in the state by ensuring that he ends hunger and poverty, provide job opportunities, improve security and empower the citizens.

Abubakar also explained that one of his major priorities if elected the governor would be to ensure that the state has a functional educational system that would provide equal opportunity for everyone to be educated and not based on those who have the resources to afford it, stressing that the only way to have a secured society is to eliminate hindrances that stop people from accessing education.

The former Chief of Air Staff (CAS) lamented the ‘pathetic condition’ of the health sector in the state, saying the sector is in comatose as the facilities are dilapidated with a vast majority of the population depending on private health facilities to access health care.

According to him, “We believe an APC government will change the narratives in Bauchi State by making health care support available to the citizens, not only in our hospitals, but we want to take health care to the people at the grassroots through the support of a team of medical experts. We have conduct medical outreaches when I was with the Air Force where we treated half a million people in conflict zones.”