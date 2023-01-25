Troost-Ekong Dumps Watford After Three Seasons, Joins Salernitana

Super Eagles Vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Italian Serie A side Salernitana.

Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining them from Udinese in September 2020.

The Super Eagles central back announced the news on his Instagram handle @Wtroostekong, yesterday and thanked the Pozzo family, who own both Watford and Udinese.

The 29-year-old has joined Salernitana – who are currently 17th in the 20-team Serie A – initially on loan, with an option for a permanent move.

“The moment has come for me to move on… after three special seasons shared with everyone involved,” he wrote in his post on social media yesterday.

Troost-Ekong thanked “everyone at the restaurant, security workers, volunteers at the stadium to the medical & office staff” as well as the coaches and team-mates, together with “the Pozzo family for believing in me.”

“I thank the Pozzo family for believing in me and the important five years of my career at both clubs with the highlight the promotion and a chance to achieve my boyhood dream of playing in the Premier League. “

He also remembered fans of the team.

“To all the fans thank you for your support, it has been special going from watching as a boy to stepping on the pitch as a player. As now a fan again, I wish for promotion just as much as all of you and will be back watching from the stands in the future.”