Tinubu: Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Ploy to Sabotage My Election

* Says ‘let them increase the price of fuel, let them continue to hoard fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira, we will go and vote and we will win’

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A new twist was added to the current fuel scarcity in the country and Naira redesign as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleged that the these were meant to sabotage the general election.

Tinubu specifically said the fuel crisis and the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes were artificially created to discourage people from voting for the APC.

The candidate, in a vague reference to the powers that be, wondered why the fuel scarcity which began in October last year had failed to abate.

The APC presidential candidate stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC members and supporters at the presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta Wednesday.

The rally, held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, attracted leadership of the party both in the state and at the national level.

Tinubu alleged that the powers that be were behind the fuel crisis and scarcity of the new naira notes to scuttle the election.

However, the APC presidential candidate called on the people to remain resolute and resist any attempt by anyone to stop the election from holding.

He described the forthcoming election as “a superior revolution” that will usher in new government.

Tinubu said, “We will use our PVCs to take over government from them, if they like let them create fuel crisis, even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They are full of mischief, they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create fuel crisis, but forget about it. Relax, I Asiwaju have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed.

“Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out. It’s not easy to…

“Let them increase the price of fuel, let them continue to hoard fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on Naira notes. Whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose.

“I am homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us. They had no experience.

“The great Nigerian youths, the great Nigerian students, the confident Nigerian youths. This is a revolution. This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail. They said fuel price will increase and reach N200 per litre. Go and relax. They don’t want this election to hold, they want to scuttle it. Do you agree?

“On this one, I’m guaranteeing you one thing: there will be student loan. Nobody will drop out of the University because of school fees. I guarantee you that. Nobody will have to repeat for eight years, and not graduate. Haba! We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make four years course four years course. Do you agree? Will you vote whether there is fuel or not? Call your sister, we are bringing revolution. Let me say what’s on my mind. The other day, I told you. This one too, they think they can cause crisis by sabotaging fuel supply. They are sabotaging fuel supply. Whether there is fuel or not, whether there is Okada (commercial motorcycle) or not, whether there is tricycle or not, we will go and vote and we shall win.

“This is a superior revolution and when I tell you, you know what I mean. You know me, we are going there to win.”

Tinubu who also called on the people of the state to go all out and claim their permanent voter’s cards still left at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, said that they would be able to ensure his victory if they make it their duty to claim their permanent voter’s card.

Earlier in his remarks, the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, while assuring the presidential candidate of the party that the votes from the state would be a100%, added that Tinubu is the best deal for the country at this period.

Abiodun who also called on the people of the state to go all out and claim their permanent voter’s cards, noted that the candidates of the All Progressives Congress were the best of other candidates available in the country.