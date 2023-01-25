Organisations Support​ DOAM Foundation’s Charity Golf Tournament

Funmi Ogundare

As Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial prepares for the 12th edition of its charity golf tournament, scheduled to hold on January 28 at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, a number of corporate organisations have indicated their readiness to support the programme, aimed at helping the less privileged in the society.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of​ the foundation, Prof. Obinna Chukwu, in a statement, listed some of the notable corporate bodies supporting the charity golf tournament to include Access Bank Plc, ARM Pension Managers, Sparkle, Lekki Free Zone Dev. Company, Total Energy, Cappa and D’Alberto, Radial Circle Group, 7-Up Bottling Company, Custodian and Allied Limited, C.Woermann, Mixta Nigeria, TINO Electronics, Indian Golf Foundation, KPMG, GTI, Afam Tailors, Radisson Hotel, Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Ikoyi Club, 1938, among others.

He added that about 100 players have secured spots in the final round after the qualifying event held on January 7.

“They will be joined by guest players.”

The different levels of support offered by corporate sponsors and individuals, Prof. Chukwu noted,​ will go a long way in helping the foundation address some of the challenges faced by the less privileged, especially children and youths.

“Statistics from the foundation reveal that from its inception, it has touched​ about 91,000 lives through the various life-improvement programmes that it has executed for the less privileged.

“This has been made possible by funds raised from the annual golf event,” he stated​

The final of the tournament will be rounded off with a cocktail event in the evening, which will also feature prize presentations to winners, with more opportunities to interact with all its partners and donors



