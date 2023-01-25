NJC Recommends Appointment of Nine CJs, 84 Judges

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of nine Chief Judges and 84 other judicial officers.

The recommended persons would after appointments serve at the Federal and State Courts across the country.

NJC’s Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye Ia statement, said that the candidates were presented for recommendations by a panel of interview during the NJC’s 100th Meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Those recommended for posts of CJs includes; Justice Muhammad Tukur Aliyu for Kaduna, Justice Majebi Joe for Kogi, Justice Odusola Olusegun for Ondo, Justice Halima Mohammed for Gombe and Justice Lilian

for Abia State.

Others are Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen as Grand Kadi, Kwara State, Justice Stanley Lawal, President, Customary Court of Appeal, FCT, Justice Monisola Abodunde as President, Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti and Justice Uhuo Uchenna as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi State.

A breakdown of the recommended 84 Judicial officers showed that four are for Ondo State High Court and they are Akinbinu Sylvester Femi, Leonard Boyede Ologun, Bolatito Florence Ajibade and Akinwumi Bankole Jacob.

The Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti has three nominees and they are Lawrence Babatope Ojo, Adegboye Rotimi Adesoji and Ogundele Olufolakemi Olufunke.

Borno State has five for appointment as Judges and they include Amina Mustapha, Ibrahim Mohammed Maina, Hafsatu Isah Bappah, Bukar Malgwi Umar and Mallam Buna Makinta while Anambra has two comprising

Etomike Innocent Ndigwe and Tagbo Chinwuba Anieto.

The five nominated for Sokoto High Court bench are Bashar Ibrahim, Fatima Ahmadu Suka, Abubakar Adamu, Kabiru Muhammad

and Amina Modi Yabo while the Sharia Court of Appeal in the state has two nominees as Kadi and are Idris Adamu and Mustapha Abdullahi Ahmad.

Ogun State High Court has 8 nominees comprising Oluwafunke Omolara Odubanjo,

Adelaja Adeola Ireti, Basirat Bolanle Adebowale, Adebayo Bamidele Adedapo,

Ayodele Adebayo Omoniyi, Sunday Olufemi Adeniyi, Awofeso Ireti-Olu Babatunde and Abimola Christopher Shokunbi.

The two nominees for Bayelsa State High Court are Charlie Ebiyon Duke and Ekadi Amadise Michael while the six for Ebonyi State are Esther Awo Ota, BUkeni Ogoke Stella Ejituruchi, Ruth Obaji Okeh, Blessing Ibeabuchi Chukwu, Christopher Ofoke Mbam and

Francis-Abba Solange Amaka.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has six nominees including Buhari Sani, Damachi-Onugba Agede Joyce, Hassan Muhammed Yakubu, Sandra Audu Yelwa, Subilim Emmanuel Danjuma and Muhammad Adamu Hamza.

Cross Rivers High Court has two nominees in persons of Okokon Edem Nyong and Amajama Jacob Eneji while the four for Adamawa High Court are Christopher Dominic Mapeo, Ahmed Isa, Mohammed Ibrahim Tola

and Benjamin Lawan Manji.

Besides, Adamawa has one Kadi nominee for its Sharia Court of Appeal in person of Isa Yusuf khalid while its Customary Court of Appeal has another one Judge nominee in person of Adabala Nicholas.

The breakdown showed that Rivers State High Court has five candidates comprising Asivosuo Maccarthy Oriye, Omonigho Nwibani, Comfort Ifikmotu- Awaji Adangor, Prince Chika Mini and Beauty Ihuoma Emmanuel-Okere while its Customary Court of Appeal has two Judges nominees, Odiki Daniel- Kalio and Tetenwi Ngeli Elerabari.

Zamfara High Court has four and they are

Abdullahi Muhammad Gusau, Umar Adulnasir, Saad Garba Gurbin-Bore and Muntaka Ahmad Ya’akubu.

Osun State High Court has four nominees comprising Lasisi Muhammmed Adebayo,

Awe Micheal Oludare, Fatimah Adejoke Sodamade and Owolawi Joseph Olukunle while has one and is Adamu Mohammed Jajere as well as one Kadi for its Sharia Court of Appeal in person of Kasim Mohammed Kasim.

Kaduna State High Court bench has seven candidates and they are Yakubu Bodamasi, Abdullahi Isiaka, Buhari Mohammed Balarabe

Bashir Shitu Yusuf, Nana Fatima Mohammed

John Aku Ambi and Joyce Asabe Akaa’ahs.

Apart from the recommended seven hlpigh court Judges, NJC also sought for appointment of five Kadis for Kaduna Sharia Court of Appeal and they are Aminu Ahmad Jumare, Nuhu Mahmud, Murtala Nasir, Abdulrahman Ibrahim and Mahdi Muhammad Suraj.

In the same vein, Kaduna Customary Court of Appeal is to have three Judges and they are

Dorothy Sim Inwulale, Atung Dorcaas Tabitta and Yusuf Yakubu.

The breakdown also showed that Plateau State Customary Court of Appeal has only one Judge nominee in person of Jettei T. Pekun.

The NJC statement indicated that all recommended candidates would be sworn- in upon approval of their recommendations by their respective state governors and State Houses of Assembly.