Himel Wins Awards

Himel has bagged the prestigious Global Brand Awards, at an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the United Kingdom. Staying true to its values, Himel won the award for the ‘Most Reliable Value-Engineered Electrical Products Brand, MENA’.

According to a statement by the company, it was noted that the annual award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while simultaneously keeping their readers updated on key trends from the branding arena.

The statement also noted that Himel was evaluated based on its global footprint, value-engineering, and reliability, all critical metrics in the world of electrical products.

Commenting on the success of the company, the Global Head of Himel, Shrinivas Chebbi, said: “We are honoured to be recognised and awarded across two key strategic regions. Our commitment to value engineering and contextual understanding of emerging economies has been central to driving regional success. We have established our competitive advantage in premium projects as well. Value engineering in design, procurement, production and implementation the benefits are multifaceted. It is not about minimising cost, it is about maximising benefits. Any scale of project can benefit from this. A testimony to the stacking effect of right marketing and sales strategies, these awards echo our vision and efforts to facilitate access to high-quality electrical products and support accelerated development of safer homes, commercial spaces, and industrial facilities.”

Global Brand Awards recognizes vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts.

The Global Head of Marketing and Communication, Himel, Vibha Thusu, remarked that Himel was being awarded for its notable efforts with global recognition, adding that: “At Himel, our marketing strategies, underpinned at all times by the vision of reliability and affordability, aim to push the perceived limitations of cost efficient electrical products. Through extensive on-ground and online marketing initiatives, involving multichannel customer engagement, and nudging conversations around the need of safer electrical products, we have been able to establish our brand as a thought leader in the value engineering space.”