Halisi Consults Hosts Business Seminar





Halisi Consults is hosting a business seminar with business leaders across different industries, to help entrepreneurs navigate through a tough economy and build a thriving business.



A statement by the company said the Halisi Business Seminar, themed: “Building Resilience In Uncertain Times: Growth Strategies for 2023,” will take place on January 28, at 11 a:m at Victoria Crown Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.



The statement further explained that the seminar will feature a lineup of expert speakers, including: The Founder of Halisi Consults and convener of the event, Tolani Thomas; Co-Founder of BlackCopper, Muyiwa Faulkner; Media Manager for West Africa at Mondelez and Creative Entrepreneur, Bolu Essien; Group Head of Investment and Portfolio at TrustBanc Group Limited, Azeez Badru; Business Director at 360 Hubspot, Yinka Onigbinde; Founder of Natural Girl Wigs, Oluremi Martins; CEO of Sola Soles and Startup Space, Aderinsola Ominrin; Co-founder of Ni Fries, Feranmi Ajetomobi;

Head of Marketing at Payhippo, Boluwatife Olojo.



The statement remarked that the seminar will provide practical solutions and strategies for businesses to navigate a tough economy, how to stand out from the crowd and achieve growth in 2023.

The statement also said there will also be a panel discussion on how SMES can access financing opportunities.



“We understand the challenges entrepreneurs face in today’s economy, and we want to provide them with the tools and strategies they need to succeed,” said Tolani Thomas, Founder of Halisi Consults. “We are excited to bring together a diverse group of experts to share their knowledge and experience with attendees.”



The statement added that with the Halisi Business Seminar, the company aims to empower entrepreneurs and help them build a resilient and thriving business in uncertain times.